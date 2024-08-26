SY 24 | ROK, U.S. Marines conduct CBRN Training Events

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Marines with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, attend a class about fundamentals of CBRN from U.S. Marine Corps CBRN defense specialists with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)