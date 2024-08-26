Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24| ROK, U.S. Marines conduct CBRN Training Events [Image 4 of 8]

    SY 24| ROK, U.S. Marines conduct CBRN Training Events

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Zachary Shealy, center left, and Lance Cpl. Bransyn Bridger, center right, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear defense specialists with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrate how to evacuate a simulated casualty to Republic of Korea Marines with CBRN Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    This work, SY 24| ROK, U.S. Marines conduct CBRN Training Events [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

