SY 24| ROK, U.S. Marines conduct CBRN Training Events

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Zachary Shealy, center left, and Lance Cpl. Bransyn Bridger, center right, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear defense specialists with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrate how to evacuate a simulated casualty to Republic of Korea Marines with CBRN Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)