U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Zachary Shealy, center left, and Lance Cpl. Bransyn Bridger, center right, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear defense specialists with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrate how to evacuate a simulated casualty to Republic of Korea Marines with CBRN Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2024 22:01
|Photo ID:
|8619821
|VIRIN:
|240829-M-WK421-1323
|Resolution:
|8002x5337
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SY 24| ROK, U.S. Marines conduct CBRN Training Events [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.