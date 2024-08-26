SY 24 | ROK, U.S. Marines conduct CBRN Training Events

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear defense specialists with 31st Marine Expeditionary Force, demonstrates proper decontamination procedures to Republic of Korea Marines with CBRN Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)