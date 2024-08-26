SY 24 | ROK, U.S. Marines conduct CBRN Training Events

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Marines with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, receive a Meal Ready-to-Eat from U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Zachary Shealy, a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear defense specialist with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)