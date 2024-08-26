SY 24| ROK, U.S. Marines conduct CBRN Training Events

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bransyn Bridger, center left, and Cpl. Zachary Shealy, center right, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear defense specialists with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, show Republic of Korea Marines with CBRN Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, how to properly lift a simulated casualty in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)