    USACE Expeditionary District welcomes new leadership

    USACE Expeditionary District welcomes new leadership

    KUWAIT

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Amy Bugala 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District

    Brig. Gen. William C. Hannan, Jr. (middle) prepares to officiate a combined change of command ceremony for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait June 16, 2024. The ceremony officially marked the transfer of authority from Col. Mohammed Z. Rahman to Lt. Col. Eder C. Ramirez and Sgt. Maj. David J. Kluba to Sgt. Maj. Alan E. Thomas.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.31.2024 07:31
    Photo ID: 8619529
    VIRIN: 240616-A-GS954-2898
    Resolution: 3122x2081
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: KW
    This work, USACE Expeditionary District welcomes new leadership, by Amy Bugala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE Expeditionary District welcomes new leadership

    Army Corps of Engineers

    Camp Arifjan

    Kuwait

    Department of the Army

    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

