Brig. Gen. William C. Hannan, Jr. (middle) prepares to officiate a combined change of command ceremony for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait June 16, 2024. The ceremony officially marked the transfer of authority from Col. Mohammed Z. Rahman to Lt. Col. Eder C. Ramirez and Sgt. Maj. David J. Kluba to Sgt. Maj. Alan E. Thomas.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2024 07:31
|Photo ID:
|8619529
|VIRIN:
|240616-A-GS954-2898
|Resolution:
|3122x2081
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE Expeditionary District welcomes new leadership [Image 5 of 5], by Amy Bugala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Expeditionary District welcomes new leadership
Army Corps of Engineers
Camp Arifjan
Kuwait
Department of the Army
US Central Command (USCENTCOM)