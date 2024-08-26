USACE Expeditionary District welcomes new leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. William C. Hannan, Jr. (middle) prepares to officiate a combined change of command ceremony for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait June 16, 2024. The ceremony officially marked the transfer of authority from Col. Mohammed Z. Rahman to Lt. Col. Eder C. Ramirez and Sgt. Maj. David J. Kluba to Sgt. Maj. Alan E. Thomas.