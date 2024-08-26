USACE Expeditionary District welcomes new leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Eder C. Ramirez shares a few words after taking command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District during a combined change of command ceremony June 16, 2024 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The ceremony officially marked the transfer of authority from Col. Mohammed Z. Rahman to Ramirez and Sgt. Maj. David J. Kluba to Sgt. Maj. Alan E. Thomas.