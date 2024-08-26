Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Expeditionary District welcomes new leadership [Image 1 of 5]

    USACE Expeditionary District welcomes new leadership

    KUWAIT

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Amy Bugala 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District

    Brig. Gen. William C. Hannan, Jr., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division Commanding General, passes the unit colors to the new Expeditionary District commander Lt. Col. Eder C. Ramirez during a combined change of command ceremony June 16, 2024, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The ceremony officially marked the transfer of authority from Col. Mohammed Z. Rahman to Ramirez and Sgt. Maj. David J. Kluba to Sgt. Maj. Alan E. Thomas.

