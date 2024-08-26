Brig. Gen. William C. Hannan, Jr., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division Commanding General, passes the unit colors to the new Expeditionary District commander Lt. Col. Eder C. Ramirez during a combined change of command ceremony June 16, 2024, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The ceremony officially marked the transfer of authority from Col. Mohammed Z. Rahman to Ramirez and Sgt. Maj. David J. Kluba to Sgt. Maj. Alan E. Thomas.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2024 07:31
|Photo ID:
|8619525
|VIRIN:
|240616-A-GS954-7378
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|13.19 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE Expeditionary District welcomes new leadership [Image 5 of 5], by Amy Bugala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Expeditionary District welcomes new leadership
Army Corps of Engineers
Camp Arifjan
Kuwait
Department of the Army
US Central Command (USCENTCOM)