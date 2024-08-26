USACE Expeditionary District welcomes new leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. William C. Hannan, Jr., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division Commanding General, passes the unit colors to the new Expeditionary District commander Lt. Col. Eder C. Ramirez during a combined change of command ceremony June 16, 2024, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The ceremony officially marked the transfer of authority from Col. Mohammed Z. Rahman to Ramirez and Sgt. Maj. David J. Kluba to Sgt. Maj. Alan E. Thomas.