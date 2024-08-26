USACE Expeditionary District welcomes new leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Eder C. Ramirez assumes command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary District and passes the unit colors to the new senior enlisted advisor Sgt. Maj. Alan E. Thomas during a combined change of command ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait June 16, 2024.