    USACE Expeditionary District welcomes new leadership [Image 4 of 5]

    USACE Expeditionary District welcomes new leadership

    KUWAIT

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Amy Bugala 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District

    Lt. Col. Eder C. Ramirez assumes command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary District and passes the unit colors to the new senior enlisted advisor Sgt. Maj. Alan E. Thomas during a combined change of command ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait June 16, 2024.

    USACE
    Camp Arifjan
    CENTCOM AOR
    Transatlantic Division
    ARCENT Army Central Command
    Expeditionary District

