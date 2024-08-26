USACE Expeditionary District welcomes new leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District’s outgoing command team, Sgt. Maj. David J. Kluba, senior enlisted advisor (left) and Col. Mohammed Z. Rahman (right) passes the unit colors relinquishing command and responsibility during a combined change of command ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait June 16, 2024.