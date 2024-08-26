U.S. service members support AMISTAD24 campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of combined U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy forces stand in front of the Instituto Nacional de Salud as part of the AMISTAD campaign in San Salvador, El Salvador, Aug 19, 2024. The group spent the day familiarizing themselves with El Salvadoran healthcare facilities, practices and procedures in preparation to support existing healthcare services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)