A group of combined U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy forces stand in front of the Instituto Nacional de Salud as part of the AMISTAD campaign in San Salvador, El Salvador, Aug 19, 2024. The group spent the day familiarizing themselves with El Salvadoran healthcare facilities, practices and procedures in preparation to support existing healthcare services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 12:58
|Photo ID:
|8619035
|VIRIN:
|240819-F-ZJ473-2002
|Resolution:
|4200x2800
|Size:
|9.7 MB
|Location:
|SAN SALVADOR, SV
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. service members support AMISTAD24 campaign [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.