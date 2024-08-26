U.S. service members support AMISTAD24 campaign

U.S. Army Captain Bryson Merrill, Brooke Army Medical Care Center family medicine, demonstrated childbirth procedures on an infant with shoulder dystocia during a training scenario at the Instituto Nacional de Salud, San Salvador, El Salvador, August 21, 2024. The training was part of AMISTAD, a campaign promoting collaboration with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
08.21.2024
08.30.2024
|8619034
|240821-F-ZJ473-1003
|4200x2800
|10.62 MB
SAN SALVADOR, SV
|2
|0
