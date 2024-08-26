U.S. service members support AMISTAD24 campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Valdez, 433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometrist, and Staff Sgt. Justin Ramirez, 433 AMDS optometry technician, kneel next to a woman in a wheelchair at the El Salvador National Hospital, San Salvador, August 19, 2024. Hospital patients greeted U.S. military personnel while they familiarized themselves with the facilities they were preparing to support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)