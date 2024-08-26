U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Valdez, 433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometrist, and Staff Sgt. Justin Ramirez, 433 AMDS optometry technician, kneel next to a woman in a wheelchair at the El Salvador National Hospital, San Salvador, August 19, 2024. Hospital patients greeted U.S. military personnel while they familiarized themselves with the facilities they were preparing to support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 12:58
|Photo ID:
|8619033
|VIRIN:
|240819-F-ZJ473-2006
|Resolution:
|4200x2800
|Size:
|9.66 MB
|Location:
|SAN BARTOLO, SV
This work, U.S. service members support AMISTAD24 campaign [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.