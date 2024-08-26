Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. service members support AMISTAD24 campaign [Image 17 of 17]

    U.S. service members support AMISTAD24 campaign

    ILOPANGO, EL SALVADOR

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    A group of U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army service members gathered for a group photo with El Salvadoran healthcare professionals after treating patients an outreach clinic at Ilopango, El Salvador, August 26, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 12:58
    Location: ILOPANGO, SV
    medical
    campaign
    outreach
    AMISTAD24
    AMISTAD 24

