U.S. service members support AMISTAD24 campaign

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Valdez, 433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometrist, administers an eye exam for a patient at the El Salvador National Hospital, San Salvador, August 20, 2024. U.S. military optometrists integrated directly into operations with host nation specialists to provide care for El Salvadoran citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)