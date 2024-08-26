U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Valdez, 433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometrist, administers an eye exam for a patient at the El Salvador National Hospital, San Salvador, August 20, 2024. U.S. military optometrists integrated directly into operations with host nation specialists to provide care for El Salvadoran citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 12:58
|Photo ID:
|8619031
|VIRIN:
|240820-F-ZJ473-1004
|Resolution:
|4200x2800
|Size:
|8.73 MB
|Location:
|SAN BARTOLO, SV
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. service members support AMISTAD24 campaign [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.