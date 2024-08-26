An EA-37B Compass Call takes its first official flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2024. The plane was officially brought to DM and is now an operational asset to installation capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
This work, EA-37B Compass Call First Flight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.