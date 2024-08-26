EA-37B Compass Call First Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The flight team performs an in-plane check before the EA-37B Compass Call departs at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2024. The aircraft could jam communications and had early warning/acquisition radars and navigation systems during tactical air and ground operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)