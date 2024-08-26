Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EA-37B Compass Call First Flight [Image 4 of 5]

    EA-37B Compass Call First Flight

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    The flight team performs an in-plane check before the EA-37B Compass Call departs at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2024. The aircraft could jam communications and had early warning/acquisition radars and navigation systems during tactical air and ground operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

