EA-37B Compass Call First Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An EA-37B Compass Call prepares to raise its door before flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2024. The Compass Call systems employed offensive counter-information and electronic attack capabilities in support of U.S. and Coalition operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)