An EA-37B Compass Call prepares to raise its door before flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2024. The Compass Call systems employed offensive counter-information and electronic attack capabilities in support of U.S. and Coalition operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 19:07
|Photo ID:
|8616010
|VIRIN:
|240828-F-NC038-1211
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EA-37B Compass Call First Flight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.