    EA-37B Compass Call First Flight

    EA-37B Compass Call First Flight

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    An EA-37B Compass Call prepares to raise its door before flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2024. The Compass Call systems employed offensive counter-information and electronic attack capabilities in support of U.S. and Coalition operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8616010
    VIRIN: 240828-F-NC038-1211
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    EA-37 Compass Call

