Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EA-37B Compass Call First Flight [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    EA-37B Compass Call First Flight

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Tray Wood, 55th Electronic Communications Group commander(Right) and Lt. Col Kais Heimburger(Left), 55th ECG integration office program director performs a pre flight check at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2024. The EA-37B Compass Call was a wide-area airborne electronic attack weapon system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8616011
    VIRIN: 240828-F-NC038-1185
    Resolution: 5517x3671
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EA-37B Compass Call First Flight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EA-37B Compass Call First Flight
    EA-37B Compass Call First Flight
    EA-37B Compass Call First Flight
    EA-37B Compass Call First Flight
    EA-37B Compass Call First Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EA-37B Compass Call

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download