U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Tray Wood, 55th Electronic Communications Group commander(Right) and Lt. Col Kais Heimburger(Left), 55th ECG integration office program director performs a pre flight check at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2024. The EA-37B Compass Call was a wide-area airborne electronic attack weapon system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 19:07
|Photo ID:
|8616011
|VIRIN:
|240828-F-NC038-1185
|Resolution:
|5517x3671
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EA-37B Compass Call First Flight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.