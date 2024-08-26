EA-37B Compass Call First Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 55th Electronic Communications Group leadership team poses before the first flight of the EA-37B Compass Call at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2024. DM’s newest aircraft was based on the Gulfstream G550 Conformal Airborne Early Warning Aircraft airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)