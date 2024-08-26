Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EA-37B Compass Call First Flight [Image 1 of 5]

    EA-37B Compass Call First Flight

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    The 55th Electronic Communications Group leadership team poses before the first flight of the EA-37B Compass Call at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2024. DM’s newest aircraft was based on the Gulfstream G550 Conformal Airborne Early Warning Aircraft airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8616009
    VIRIN: 240828-F-NC038-1183
    Resolution: 5632x3747
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, EA-37B Compass Call First Flight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EA-37B Compass Call

