VMM-363 unveils memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. William Heiken, commanding officer, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing views the Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363 Red Lions memorial at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 27, 2024. The VMM-363 memorial was built to honor the Marines from the Aug. 27, 2023 aircraft mishap. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Isis Coty)