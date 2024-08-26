VMM-363 unveils memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines from Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing view the VMM-363 Red Lions memorial at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 27, 2024. The VMM-363 memorial was built to honor the Marines from the Aug. 27, 2023 aircraft mishap. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Isis Coty)