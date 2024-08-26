Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-363 unveils memorial [Image 4 of 6]

    VMM-363 unveils memorial

    KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Isis Coty 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors from Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing pray during the unveiling of the VMM-363 Red Lions memorial at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 27, 2024. The VMM-363 memorial was built to honor the Marines from the Aug. 27, 2023 aircraft mishap. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Isis Coty)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
