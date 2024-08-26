Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-363 unveils memorial [Image 3 of 6]

    VMM-363 unveils memorial

    KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Isis Coty 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine from Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing observes the VMM-363 Red Lions memorial at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 27, 2024. The VMM-363 memorial was built to honor the Marines from the Aug. 27, 2023 aircraft mishap. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Isis Coty)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 18:38
    Photo ID: 8613645
    VIRIN: 240827-M-AC362-9091
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
    This work, VMM-363 unveils memorial [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Isis Coty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

