VMM-363 unveils memorial

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Geoffrey Blumenfeld, commanding officer, Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing speaks to Marines and family members during the unveiling of the VMM-363 Red Lions memorial at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 27, 2024. The VMM-363 memorial was built to honor the Marines from the Aug. 27, 2023 aircraft mishap. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Isis Coty)