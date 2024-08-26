Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosts 35th annual MILOPS in Philippines [Image 4 of 10]

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosts 35th annual MILOPS in Philippines

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    From right to left, Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Ambassador Marykay Carlson, U.S. ambassador to the Philippines, Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr., Secretary of National Defense of Philippines, and Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, participate in a panel discussion during the 35th annual International Military Law and Operations Conference in the Philippines, Aug. 27. Hosted by USINDOPACOM and the Philippine Department of National Defense, MILOPS provides an opportunity for participants to strengthen partnerships, engage with leading experts, and reaffirm shared commitment to international law, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John D. Bellino)

    This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosts 35th annual MILOPS in Philippines [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    AFP
    MILOPS
    USINDOPACOM

