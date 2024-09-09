U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Visits the Philippines for MILOPS, MDB-SEB

MANILA — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited the Philippines from August 26-30, marking his first trip to the country in his current role.



During his trip, he met with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Secretary of National Defense Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr., and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. He also attended the 35th annual International Military Law and Operations Conference (MILOPS), where he engaged with senior government and military leaders from over 30 nations and international organizations. Accompanying him was U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson.



Following MILOPS, Paparo joined Brawner on a visit to Basa Air Base in Pampanga, Philippines. ​The visit to this Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) site provided an opportunity​​ for the two leaders to discuss how to strengthen the interoperability of the U.S. and Philippine armed forces and allow for more seamless responses to a range of shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, including humanitarian assistance/disaster relief.



Additionally, Paparo and Brawner chaired the 2024 meeting of the U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Board and Security Engagement Board, held at the Philippine Military Academy, Aug. 29. This annual meeting underscores the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Philippine militaries and wraps up a year of bilateral planning and training.



Paparo met with cadets at the Philippine Military Academy, engaging in discussions about leadership. Paparo highlighted the importance of the next generation of the U.S. and Philippine armed forces continuing to build upon the mutual defense foundations that have been laid by leaders who have come before them.



The U.S and the Philippines, as friends, partners, and allies, will continue to rapidly pursue modernization projects and opportunities to plan and train together to support our treaty commitments and shared vision for a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous region. Both nations are dedicated to strengthening sovereignty, maritime domain awareness, and the rules-based international order, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

