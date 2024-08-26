U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosts 35th annual MILOPS in Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From right to left, Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Ambassador Marykay Carlson, U.S. ambassador to the Philippines, Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr., Secretary of National Defense of Philippines, speak after meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at the Malacanan Palace in the Philippines, Aug. 27. Paparo’s overseas trip underscores U.S. commitment to the U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty in addressing current and emerging threats in the region. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John D. Bellino)