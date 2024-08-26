U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosts 35th annual MILOPS in Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks during the 35th annual International Military Law and Operations Conference in the Philippines, Aug. 27. Hosted by USINDOPACOM and the Philippine Department of National Defense, MILOPS provides an opportunity for participants to strengthen partnerships, engage with leading experts, and reaffirm shared commitment to international law, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John D. Bellino)