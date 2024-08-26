U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosts 35th annual MILOPS in Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. meets with Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, center left, during an overseas trip to the Philippines, Aug. 27. The trip aligns with the 35th annual International Military Law and Operations Conference and underscores U.S. commitment to the U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty in addressing current and emerging threats in the region. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John D. Bellino)