Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NGAUS Joint Leadership Conference Motor City 24 [Image 5 of 5]

    NGAUS Joint Leadership Conference Motor City 24

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Capt. David Kennedy, 126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, Michigan National Guard, shares his experience from a recent deployment to Syria at the Michigan National Guard Joint Leadership Conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 25, 2024. Kennedy discussed the challenges of operating in Syria and applying the lessons learned to future large scale combat operations.
    Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Israel Conerly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 23:33
    Photo ID: 8611427
    VIRIN: 240825-Z-EG694-2001
    Resolution: 3814x5654
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NGAUS Joint Leadership Conference Motor City 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NGAUS Joint Leadership Conference Motor City 24
    NGAUS Joint Leadership Conference Motor City 24
    NGAUS Joint Leadership Conference Motor City 24
    NGAUS Joint Leadership Conference Motor City 24
    NGAUS Joint Leadership Conference Motor City 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MotorCity24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download