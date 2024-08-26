NGAUS Joint Leadership Conference Motor City 24

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen attend a professional development session on large-scale combat operations for the Michigan National Guard Joint Leadership Conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 25, 2024. JLC gives military leaders from across the country the chance to meet other talented leaders as well as learn more about modern military strategies and operations.



Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Israel Conerly)

