NGAUS Joint Leadership Conference Motor City 24

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Bierens, 63rd Troop Command, Michigan National Guard, briefs leaders at the Michigan National Guard Joint Leadership Conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 25, 2024. Leaders like Bierens discussed challenges from their experience operating in Syria and applying the lessons learned to future large-scale combat operations.

Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Israel Conerly)

