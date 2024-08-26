NGAUS Joint Leadership Conference Motor City 24

U.S. Army Capt. Joel Meller, 745th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, Michigan National Guard, listens to presentations on large-scale combat operations during the Michigan National Guard Joint Leadership Conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 25, 2024. Meller is attending the conference to enhance his leadership skills and to understand modern operation movement.

Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Israel Conerly)

