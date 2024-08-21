Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

Raquel Dodgen, center left, the Child Development Center Director on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, explains the daily operations at the MCAS Iwakuni CDC to the professional staff members for the House Armed Services Committee, U.S. House of Representatives, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 19, 2024. The professional staff members for the House Armed Services Committee, U.S. House of Representatives, visited MCAS Iwakuni to discuss the air station’s unique capabilities and future improvements for the base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

