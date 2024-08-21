Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 10 of 12]

    Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Raquel Dodgen, center left, the Child Development Center Director on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, explains the daily operations at the MCAS Iwakuni CDC to the professional staff members for the House Armed Services Committee, U.S. House of Representatives, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 19, 2024. The professional staff members for the House Armed Services Committee, U.S. House of Representatives, visited MCAS Iwakuni to discuss the air station’s unique capabilities and future improvements for the base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 01:28
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
