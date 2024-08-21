Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, left, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and a native of Pennsylvania, describes the current living conditions in the bachelor's barracks to the professional staff members for the House Armed Services Committee, U.S. House of Representatives, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 19, 2024. The professional staff members for the House Armed Services Committee, U.S. House of Representatives, visited MCAS Iwakuni to discuss the air station’s unique capabilities and future improvements for the base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

