Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 3 of 12]

    Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines, sailors and the professional staff members for the House Armed Services Committee, U.S. House of Representatives, walk to one of the bachelor's barracks facilities aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni while participating in a tour of the base at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 19, 2024. The professional staff members for the House Armed Services Committee, U.S. House of Representatives, visited MCAS Iwakuni to discuss the air station’s unique capabilities and future improvements for the base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 01:28
    Photo ID: 8609500
    VIRIN: 240819-M-DL962-6023
    Resolution: 7153x4771
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inspection
    Health
    DV
    Staff Delegation
    PSM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download