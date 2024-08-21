Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

U.S. Marines, sailors and the professional staff members for the House Armed Services Committee, U.S. House of Representatives, walk to one of the bachelor's barracks facilities aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni while participating in a tour of the base at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 19, 2024. The professional staff members for the House Armed Services Committee, U.S. House of Representatives, visited MCAS Iwakuni to discuss the air station’s unique capabilities and future improvements for the base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

