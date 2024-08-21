David Leon, right, the chief of Marine and Family Programs at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and Yoko Seubert, left, the behavioral health branch lead of Marine and Family Programs, welcomes the professional staff members for the House Armed Services Committee, U.S. House of Representatives, to the MCAS Iwakuni Military and Family Support Center at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 19, 2024. The professional staff members for the House Armed Services Committee, U.S. House of Representatives, visited MCAS Iwakuni to discuss the air station’s unique capabilities and future improvements for the base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 01:28 Photo ID: 8609506 VIRIN: 240819-M-DL962-1781 Resolution: 6639x4428 Size: 3.93 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.