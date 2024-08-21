Professional Staff Members visit Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

Yoko Seubert, right, the behavioral health branch lead at the Community Counseling Program at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, welcomes Iika Kaufman, a professional staff member for the House Armed Services Committee, U.S. House of Representatives, to the MCAS Iwakuni Military and Family Support Center at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 19, 2024. The professional staff members for the House Armed Services Committee, U.S. House of Representatives, visited MCAS Iwakuni to discuss the air station’s unique capabilities and future improvements for the base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

