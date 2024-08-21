73rd Army Band Play at the TAG Reception

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 73rd Army Band, Virgin Islands National Guard, perform during the National Guard Association of the United States Adjutant General Reception in Grosse Pointe, Mich., on Aug. 23, 2024. The reception took place at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial, which has a long history of honoring the military, and exists to assist, uplift, and complement the metro Detroit area.



Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)

