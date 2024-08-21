U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General of the Michigan National Guard, thanks the distinguished visitors of the National Guard Association of the United States Adjutant General Reception at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial in Grosse Pointe, Mich., on Aug. 23, 2024. The Grosse Pointe War Memorial exists to assist, uplift and complement the metro Detroit area in its long history of honoring the military.



Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.25.2024 20:48 Photo ID: 8609264 VIRIN: 240823-Z-VL138-1257 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.82 MB Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Major General Paul Rogers Thanks the Distinguished Visitors at the TAG Reception [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.