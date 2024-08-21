U.S. National Guard state Adjutant Generals and distinguished visitors dine and converse on the balcony of the Grosse Pointe War Memorial during the National Guard Association of the United States Adjutant General Reception in Grosse Pointe, Mich., on Aug. 23, 2024. The Grosse Pointe War Memorial exists to assist, uplift and complement the metro Detroit area in its long history of honoring the military.



Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.25.2024 20:48 Photo ID: 8609257 VIRIN: 240823-Z-VL138-1287 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 12.69 MB Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TAG Reception Attendees Dine and Converse at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.