U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Haas, Adjutant General of the Florida National Guard, enters the Grosse Pointe War Memorial for the National Guard Association of the United States Adjutant General Reception in Grosse Pointe, Mich., on Aug. 23, 2024. The Grosse Pointe War Memorial exists to assist, uplift and complement the metro Detroit area in its long history of honoring the military.



Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.25.2024 20:48 Photo ID: 8609262 VIRIN: 240823-Z-VL138-1119 Resolution: 5759x4480 Size: 11.06 MB Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Major General John Haas Enters the Grosse Pointe War Memorial [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.