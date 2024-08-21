Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major General John Haas Enters the Grosse Pointe War Memorial [Image 3 of 5]

    Major General John Haas Enters the Grosse Pointe War Memorial

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Haas, Adjutant General of the Florida National Guard, enters the Grosse Pointe War Memorial for the National Guard Association of the United States Adjutant General Reception in Grosse Pointe, Mich., on Aug. 23, 2024. The Grosse Pointe War Memorial exists to assist, uplift and complement the metro Detroit area in its long history of honoring the military.

    Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 20:48
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Detroit
    EANGUS
    NGAUS
    MotorCity24
    ArsenalOfDemocracy

