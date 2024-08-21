EANGUS Junior Enlisted Night

VU.S. Army Staff Sgt. Emma Faucher, 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Nichole Dalton, 217th Air Intelligence Squadron, Michigan Air National Guard, check military members and their families into the Enlisted Association of the National Guard Junior Enlisted Night at Campus Martius in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024. The social event was an opportunity for conference attendees to socialize and network during Motor City ’24.

Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Paris Banks)

