U.S. Army Michigan National Guard soldiers at the Enlisted Association of the National Guard Association junior enlisted night social event, work security during Motor City ’24 in Detroit, Mich., on Aug. 20, 2024. The social event was hosted in downtown Detroit as a part of Motor City ’24 and given opportunities to network, socialize, and access various food vendors.



Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Paris Banks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2024 Date Posted: 08.24.2024 15:46 Photo ID: 8608539 VIRIN: 240820-A-PU168-7997 Resolution: 4563x2496 Size: 5.28 MB Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EANGUS Junior Enlisted Night [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Paris Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.