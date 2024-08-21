EANGUS Junior Enlisted Night

Volunteers hand out beverage tickets at the Enlisted Association of the National Guard Association junior enlisted night event during Motor City ’24 in Detroit, Mich., on Aug. 20, 2024. The social event located in downtown Detroit was an opportunity for conference attendees to socialize and network during Motor City ’24.



Motor City ‘24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Paris Banks)

