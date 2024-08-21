Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EANGUS Junior Enlisted Night [Image 3 of 5]

    EANGUS Junior Enlisted Night

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    VVolunteers organize raffle tickets at the Enlisted Association of the National Guard Association junior enlisted night event during Motor City ’24 in Detroit, Mich., on Aug. 20, 2024. The social event located in downtown Detroit was an opportunity for conference attendees to socialize and network during Motor City ’24.

    Motor City ‘24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Paris Banks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 15:46
    Photo ID: 8608538
    VIRIN: 240820-A-OV434-4164
    Resolution: 3360x5040
    Size: 8.97 MB
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EANGUS Junior Enlisted Night [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    MotorCity24

