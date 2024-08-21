Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Angel 24-1 kicks off in Papua New Guinea [Image 3 of 7]

    Pacific Angel 24-1 kicks off in Papua New Guinea

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Patrick Woodruff, Pacific Angel 24-1 mission commander, renders remarks at the opening ceremony of Pac Angel 24-1 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, August 24, 2024. Pac Angel 24-1 is a bilateral operation with forces representing the U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and the Papua New Guinea Defence Force. Pacific Angel is a series of joint, combined, and bilateral humanitarian response exercises that supports the Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives, U.S. Pacific Air Forces strategy and respective U.S. Embassy Strategic Engagement objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 09:00
    Photo ID: 8608326
    VIRIN: 240824-F-FJ989-1091
    Resolution: 5422x3615
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Pacific Angel 24-1 kicks off in Papua New Guinea [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt DeAndre Curtiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Pacific Angel
    PacAngel
    INDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndo-Pacific

