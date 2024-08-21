Pacific Angel 24-1 kicks off in Papua New Guinea

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss | U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, French Air Force and Papua New Guinea...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss | U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, French Air Force and Papua New Guinea Defence Force personnel participating in Pacific Angel 24-1pose for a group photo at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, August 24, 2024. Pacific Angel 24-1 is a four-day search and rescue focused field training exercise and subject matter expert exchange. During the exercise Papua New Guinea Defense Force personnel will receive training and exchange knowledge with U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force experts on areas such as aircraft maintenance, adverse terrain survival and swift water personnel recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command sponsors Pacific Angel to promote interoperability and demonstrate Department of Defense support capabilities for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HA/DR) events by conducting global medical outreach and enhancing regional partnerships. These operations include medical, dental, emergency response triage and care, casualty evacuation, infectious disease control, engineering programs, airfield operations and repairs and subject matter expert exchanges alongside host-nation service members and regional allies and partners.



“At its core, Pacific Angel is more than just a military exercise—it is a shared commitment to aiding those in need and enhancing our collective readiness to respond to crises,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Patrick Woodruff, Pacific Angel 24-1 mission commander. “Exercises like Pacific Angel are designed to posture U.S. Air Force Airmen and allied military and civilian personnel to work together to quickly and effectively respond to a wide range of possible humanitarian assistance and disaster relief scenarios. This mission reflects the values we all hold dear: service, cooperation, and a dedication to improving the lives of those in our partner nation communities.”



Pacific Angel 24-1 is a four-day search and rescue focused field training exercise and subject matter expert exchange. During the exercise, Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) personnel will receive training and exchange knowledge with U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force subject matter experts on areas such as aircraft maintenance, adverse terrain survival and swift water personnel recovery.



This exercise marks the 21st iteration of Pacific Angel and the fourth time it’s been hosted in Papua New Guinea.



The PNGDF is tasked with the defense of the country and its territories against external attack as well as internal security and socio-economic development duties. The United States and Australia provides formal assistance to Papua New Guinea to help expand and improve its defense capabilities.



“As we move forward, it is important to recognize that this exercise is not just about military readiness; it is about building partnerships that will last well beyond the end of this exercise,” said Woodruff. “The connections we make here today and in the coming days will serve as a foundation for future cooperation and mutual support.”



The U.S. military continues to strengthen relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific through operations such as Pacific Angel to prepare for emergency situations and ultimately to preserve peace and stability throughout the region.