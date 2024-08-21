Pacific Angel 24-1 kicks off in Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea Defence Force Lt. Col. Douglas Vavar, PNGDF Air Wing commanding officer, renders remarks at the opening ceremony of Pacific Angel 24-1 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, August 24, 2024. Pac Angel 24-1 is a bilateral operation with forces representing the U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and the Papua New Guinea Defence Force. Our Allies and partners are our greatest strength to promote our shared values and international norms: we are all stronger together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss)

